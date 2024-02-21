Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) is Impactive Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754,566 shares during the period. Concentrix comprises 11.6% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impactive Capital LP owned 4.89% of Concentrix worth $260,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,616.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 211.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 470.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 132.7% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 331,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.