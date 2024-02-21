Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 222,866 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Stride worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

