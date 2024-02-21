Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 844,865 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,865 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises about 5.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 4.66% of Vista Outdoor worth $89,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 138,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

