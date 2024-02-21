Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $540.22. 392,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.