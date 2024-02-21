Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $36.94 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105,369 shares during the period. Kyndryl comprises about 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.07% of Kyndryl worth $36,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

