Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $71.28 Million Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,707,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,506 shares during the period. Ferroglobe makes up approximately 4.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ferroglobe worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 659.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 70.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 1,091,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

