Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $11.78 Million in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 826,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Mativ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $10,047,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of MATV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 138,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

