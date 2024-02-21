Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $15.92 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. 3,162,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,255. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

