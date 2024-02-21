Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,812,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,246,000. Brinker International comprises approximately 3.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 4.10% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

