Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 207,314 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,314 shares during the period. Krispy Kreme comprises about 1.0% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 51.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 396,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,229. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

