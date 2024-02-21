Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Down 3.3 %

Forward Air stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 222,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,733. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

