Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

