Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 122,192 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122,192 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge accounts for 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoneridge by 115.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.9 %

SRI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,537. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $504.72 million, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

