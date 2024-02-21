Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 1,606,130 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,130 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $52,347,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $30,038,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

