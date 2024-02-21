Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $28.59 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 413,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,000. Carter’s makes up 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after acquiring an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

CRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

