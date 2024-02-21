Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510,163 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 1,028,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

