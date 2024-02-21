Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.01

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 221547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

