Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $49,800.00 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,515.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 424,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Cosmos Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.84.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 31.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

About Cosmos Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.