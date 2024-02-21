CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,089. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.