CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 2,156,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,558. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

