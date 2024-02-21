CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. 1,377,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.45.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

