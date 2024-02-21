Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
