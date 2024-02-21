Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.83

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1912215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $18,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,271,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $38,271,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,775,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,403,301. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,969 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

