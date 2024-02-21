CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $152,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

