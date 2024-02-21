Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.09) Per Share

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.09) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

CGEM opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

