Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cummins Stock Down 1.7 %

CMI stock opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

