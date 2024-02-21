Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,362. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 535,841 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

