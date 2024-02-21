CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $71.70

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $68.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 20,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $726.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

