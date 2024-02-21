CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.91 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00016593 BTC on exchanges. CyberConnect has a market cap of $146.91 million and $49.39 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.75769347 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $51,203,983.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

