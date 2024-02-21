Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 240,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,703,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $8,113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

