Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 240,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,703,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Stock Up 5.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $8,113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dada Nexus
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Stock Average Calculator
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.