Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 66,211 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 697.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

