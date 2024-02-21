Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

