Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.0 %

H&R Block stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 87,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

