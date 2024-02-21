Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 1,359,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,776. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

