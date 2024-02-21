Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 672,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,146. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

