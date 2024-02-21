Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.95 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 144.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Hubbell by 1,222.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.24. 63,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,061. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $364.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

