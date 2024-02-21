Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 519,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

