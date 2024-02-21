Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 337.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,095. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

