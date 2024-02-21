Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $2.07 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. 316,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,236. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

