Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 367,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 102,475 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 135,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

