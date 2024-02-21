Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

