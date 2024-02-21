Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 258.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,108. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

