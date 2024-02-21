Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

