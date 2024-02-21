Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,590 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,700,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,796. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

