Datadog, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Datadog in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $127.66 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

