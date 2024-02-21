Decred (DCR) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Decred has a total market cap of $275.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $17.35 or 0.00033805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00110007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,870,026 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

