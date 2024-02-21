Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $357.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.82. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.26.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

