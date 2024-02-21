Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $62,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.34. The stock had a trading volume of 528,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.