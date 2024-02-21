Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $27.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Delek US Price Performance

Insider Activity

DK opened at $27.33 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

