dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of dELiA*s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. dELiA*s shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

dELiA*s Stock Performance

About dELiA*s

(Get Free Report)

dELiA*s, Inc operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dELiA*s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dELiA*s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.